From Iphone 16 To Watch Series 10: What You Can Expect From Apple's September 9 ‘It’S Glowtime' Event?

The newest iPhone 16 versions as well as a number of other new goods are anticipated to be unveiled at this event. The Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park will host the event, which will be live broadcast on Apple's website and YouTube channel.

Invites to an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple's Cupertino headquarters were given out to the media on August 26. On September 9, the event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. It's said that the title of the event, "It's Glowtime," alludes to the shimmering effect that happens on the edge of the iPhone display when Apple Intelligence, the company's AI function, is turned on.

This subtle hint suggests that the event might focus heavily on the advancements and features of the upcoming iPhone 16.

Given that the event's scheduling differs from Apple's customary schedule, some people are taking notice. Given Apple's history of having product introductions on Tuesdays, there has been growing speculation that the event will occur on September 10, a Tuesday. Nonetheless, it is believed that Apple made a calculated choice to reschedule the event to a Monday, one day early, either to avoid clashing with other tech events or just to create more interest by being unpredictably unexpected.

iPhone 16 series

The iPhone has always been Apple's flagship product, and this year is no different. The iPhone 16 series is expected to be the highlight of the“Glowtime” event, with four models likely to be introduced: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Screen sizes for the non-Pro variants are expected to be comparable to those of the iPhone 15, with the Plus model sporting a 6.7-inch display and the basic model sporting a 6.1-inch display. With the iPhone 16 Pro predicted to have a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max to have a 6.9-inch display, the Pro models may, however, see a minor increase in screen size.

There will probably be performance improvements soon as well. The Pro versions will probably be equipped with the new A18 Pro processor, which will have more processing capability. With a few minor performance adjustments, the basic iPhone 16 models are anticipated to use a processor that is comparable to the present A17 Pro. With Apple Intelligence, all of the iPhone 16 models will be able to support the cutting-edge AI features thanks to this update.

It's also expected that the camera configuration will change, especially for the non-Pro variants. To lessen the total camera bump, the camera layout may change to a vertical alignment. Furthermore, rumours suggest that additional sensors may be improved to 48 megapixels and that the Tetraprism lens, which is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, may be added to other Pro models.

External design modifications might also include the long-rumored Capture button and the addition of the Action button to all models, which would improve the user experience by providing additional user-friendly control choices.

Apple Watch Series 10

An additional noteworthy item that may be revealed on the occasion is the Apple Watch Series 10. Regarding this item, there has been a great deal of conjecture. Some have suggested that it may be sold under the name Series X, which would indicate a significant upgrade. It is possible that the Series 10 will have a bigger and slimmer design, with case sizes potentially growing to 45mm and 49mm. Additionally, the display may be somewhat larger than the Apple Watch Ultra's, perhaps measuring 50.8mm.

It's possible that these modifications won't work with earlier Apple Watch models. There have been rumours that the connections that link bands to watches may change, rendering older bands incompatible.

AirPods and AirPods Max

In keeping with the modifications to AirPods' functionality in iOS 18, new AirPods devices may potentially be unveiled at the event. Two new iterations of the AirPods 4 are anticipated, including a more affordable variant with a redesigned aesthetic and a USB-C charging case. There could also be a mid-range variant released with integrated Find My features and active noise cancellation.

It may finally be possible to upgrade the AirPods Max, which haven't seen an update since their December 2020 release. Recent price reductions and growing speculations point to the likelihood of a new AirPods Max model.

More information on Apple Intelligence, a collection of AI-powered features that will be included with iOS 18, is probably going to be revealed at the September 9 event. With this software upgrade, the iPhone 15 series and the future iPhone 16 devices should see notable improvements in AI capability. However, because of its more potent hardware, it's thought that the iPhone 16 will be the sole device with the most sophisticated AI functions.



According to reports, Apple prioritises privacy by making sure that the majority of AI processing is handled by the device itself, with any additional processing taking place on safe, secured Apple servers. This strategy differs from other IT companies', which frequently place a significant emphasis on cloud-based AI processing.

The event will also likely include announcements regarding the release dates for the public versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and updates to watchOS, tvOS, and the HomePod operating system. However, some features of Apple Intelligence might not be available until updates like iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 are released later in the year.