The First Person In History With Down Syndrome To Complete An Ironman Triathlon

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Triathlon teaches us that we are stronger than we know, and Chris Nikic is a living symbol of that strength.



Chris Nikic is an American amateur triathlete. In 2020, at age 21, he became the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon. For this accomplishment, Nikic was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance as part of the 2021 ESPY Awards

One year after becoming the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, Chris Nikic will run the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon.

In November 2020, Nikic, finished a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon run at the Ironman Florida competition in Panama City Beach in 16 hours, 46 minutes, and 9 seconds - 14 minutes under the 17-hour cutoff time.

“We never realized that he was capable of that. I'm just being honest. We accepted society's limits on him and we acted by accepting those limits,” Chris' father, Nik Nikic, said.

Throughout his training and completion of the race, Chris inspired others to follow in his footsteps: spreading his message to be“1 percent better” every single day, in every aspect of life.

