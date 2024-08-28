America Golf Cart Market Projected To Grow From $1,191.2 Million In 2018 To $1,627.6 Million By 2026 At A 3.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) America Cart Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "The Market Size Of America Golf Cart Industry by Passenger Capacity, Type, Type, Application, And Capacity: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,"the America golf cart market size was valued at $1,191.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at $1,627.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

At present, the U.S. dominates the America golf cart market followed by Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and others. However, Brazil is expected to grow at highest CAGR within the America golf cart market.

Automobile companies focus on the production of advanced golf carts that have lower particular emission and are of relatively low cost. The new Solo Rider technology and the adaptive golf cart designed for a single user allows disabled people to access the golf course and the game as well. Innovations such as extreme golf carts and solar power golf carts also boost the growth of the America golf cart industry. One of the most recent developments in the golf cart technology is the Golf Board, a golf cart that is inspired by the skateboard. The Golf Board is driven by front and back gear boxes providing power to all four wheels. The rider controls the vehicle in an upright position as if riding skateboard, leaning right or left to make turns. The Golf Board has been well received by the golfing community as it speeds up the game and according to the manufacturers has up to 75% less impact on turf than traditional golf carts. Such advancements for golf cart are expected to create numerous opportunities for the key players for America golf cart market growth.

There is a decrease in price of fuel cells with the advancement in technology and better operations. The price of batteries has decreased by 80% in the last 6 years. This is the favorable condition for increasing the sales of the golf carts which are powered by electricity. Further, while considering the onboard storage of energy, hydrogen has an edge over the Lithium-ion battery as it is stored in a high-pressure below the vehicle which offers increased mileage. Also, 1 kg of hydrogen cell is capable of storing 236 times more energy when compared with the Li-on battery. Therefore, it is an opportunity for the automobile industry followed by America golf cart market. This creates ample opportunities for the key players operating in the America golf cart market.

Key Findings of The America Golf Cart Market:

Based on type, the open type generated the highest revenue in the America golf cart market analysis in 2018.

Brazil is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period while considering market growth.

In year 2018, the electric fuel type led the America golf cart market trends.

Leading Market Players :

Club Car (Ingersoll-Rand plc,), Garia, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Star EV (JH Global Services, Inc.), Columbia Vehicle Group Inc., Evolution Electric Vehicle (HDK electric vehicles), GEM (Polaris Industries Inc.), EZ-GO (Textron Inc.), ICON Electric Vehicles, Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Smart Cart Electric Vehicles, and Bintelli Electric Vehicles.

