Flydubai Celebrates Emirati Women's Day With Record Growth In Female Representation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 August 2024: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is proud to celebrate Emirati Women's Day by honouring the remarkable contribution of Emirati women. This day is a nod to the outstanding achievements and unwavering dedication of Emirati women who significantly contribute to the growth of the UAE sector and Dubai's aviation hub.

Emirati Women have played an important role at flydubai and have been represented across various departments including inflight operations, engineering, operations as well as various office-based roles. flydubai has invested in various initiatives for UAE nationals to support future growth opportunities, offering a well-established Cadet programme, engineering apprentice programme as well as internship and work placement programmes across different functions and departments.

Nasser Binkherbash Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said:“Emirati Women's Day is a special occasion to celebrate the remarkable contribution of our colleagues who are an important pillar of the growing flydubai workforce. Their dedication, talent and leadership are integral to the flydubai success journey. We are proud to support their continued success as they evolve as leaders of the future and play an important role in the development of the aviation sector.”

flydubai has seen a remarkable increase in the representation of Emirati women within its workforce. The number of Emirati women who have joined flydubai since August 2022 has almost tripled.

This growth is a testament to flydubai's commitment to aligning with the UAE's vision and the ongoing efforts to create more inclusive, equitable workplace and investing in highly skilled talent.

flydubai is committed to supporting and creating opportunities for Emirati women across the organisation. As flydubai celebrate Emirati Women's Day, it reaffirms its dedication to building a more inclusive and dynamic environment that supports the ambitions and goals among young Emirati women.