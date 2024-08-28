Algeria rejects international bids to feed amid ongoing tender results

(MENAFN) Algeria's National Animal Feed and Poultry Breeding Office has decided to reject all bids submitted for two recent international tenders. The tenders sought to procure up to 120,000 tonnes of corn feed and 35,000 tonnes of barley feed. European traders reported this development on Tuesday, noting that the rejections indicate a shift in Algeria's procurement strategy or issues with the bid submissions. The tenders aimed to secure corn from Brazil or Argentina, specified in three separate shipments of 40,000 tonnes each, with the final delivery deadline set for September 15.



Additionally, the results of a third tender for purchasing 40,000 tonnes of soybean meal remain unclear. The deadline for submitting bids for this tender was August 21, and the outcome is still pending. This third tender was part of Algeria's broader effort to source essential animal feed supplies, with specific requirements for shipment periods and origins, including flexibility in sourcing soybean and barley feed.



The tenders outlined a schedule for delivery, requiring corn to be shipped by September 15 and soybean and barley feed between September 15 and 30. As of now, the exact reasons for the rejection of bids and any potential new plans or adjustments by the National Office remain unknown. Traders and stakeholders will likely await further updates or revised tender details in the coming weeks.



MENAFN28082024000045015682ID1108609863