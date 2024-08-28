Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Destroy Russian Sapphire EW Station In Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) operators destroyed the Russian Sapphire electronic warfare station in Russia's Kursk region.
The command of the armed forces of Ukraine posted the news and released a video on facebook , seen by Ukrinform
"Our soldiers spotted the EW station while doing reconnaissance of the area which is under the enemy's control," the message reads.
The Sapphire EW station was destroyed with UAVs which also killed and wounded the enemy's personnel.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, anti-aircraft soldiers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign hit the Russian Su-25 plane with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) in the Kramatorsk sector.
