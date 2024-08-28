Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Destroy Russian Sapphire EW Station In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) operators destroyed the Russian Sapphire electronic warfare station in Russia's Kursk region.

The command of the of Ukraine posted the news and released a on , seen by Ukrinform

"Our spotted the EW station while doing reconnaissance of the area which is under the enemy's control," the message reads.

The Sapphire EW station was destroyed with UAVs which also killed and wounded the enemy's personnel.

