Tectonic Shift Coming On Global Currency Markets?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A quiet yet profound shift in global dynamics may be on the horizon, one that could significantly alter the relationship between the Chinese yuan and US dollar.

A potential move by Chinese firms to repatriate their substantial holdings of dollar-denominated assets is central to this change, a scenario likely to occur as US interest rates are cut in the coming months.



This move could spark a wave of capital flows back to China, with far-reaching implications for the yuan, the dollar and global currency markets at large.

Estimates suggest that Chinese companies have amassed over US$2 trillion in offshore investments, a large portion of which is parked in US dollar assets.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Chinese firms have been seeking higher yields abroad, finding greater returns in dollar-denominated assets than in domestic, yuan-denominated options.

However, this trend may soon reverse. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates in response to cooling inflation and economic challenges in the US.

