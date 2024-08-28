593 Players Nominated For BBL And WBBL Draft

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Aug 28 (IANS) Australia (CA) announced the full list of overseas players who have nominated for the upcoming 14 and WBBL 10 drafts. A total of 593 players including 432 men and 161 women representing 30 countries, have thrown their hats into the ring, hoping to be picked up by the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchises.

The men's draft is headlined by some of the most electrifying fast bowlers in the world, including England's Jofra Archer and Pakistan's Haris Rauf. South African quick Lungi Ngidi is another high-profile name in the draft pool, joined by his compatriots Tabraiz Shamsi, a top-ranked T20 bowler, and opener Reeza Hendricks.

For the women's draft, England's Kate Cross and Lauren Filer, both available for the entire season, stand out among the nominees. South African speedster Shabnim Ismail, who can be retained by the Hobart Hurricanes, adds to the list of marquee players available for selection. With full availability, Ismail is set to be one of the most sought-after picks.

This year's drafts have attracted nominations from across the globe, with players from 30 different countries vying for a spot in Australia's premier T20 competitions. There are also nominees from emerging cricketing countries such as Hong Kong, Uganda, Japan, Greece, Indonesia, and Romania, showcasing the global reach of the BBL and WBBL.

The draft also sees the return of several Big Bash icons. Haris Rauf, who is eligible for retention by the Melbourne Stars, has nominated for 6-9 games plus finals. His previous stints with the Stars were marked by blistering pace and match-winning performances, making him a hot commodity once again.

With each team required to select at least two overseas players across four rounds in both drafts, and to allocate one of their picks to their pre-draft overseas player signing, strategic considerations will play a significant role in how the drafts unfold.

The 16 players contracted before the drafts under the league's new multi-year pre-signing mechanism will not appear on the nominations list but must be selected by their club during the draft, matching the salary band of their playing contract.

Following players can be retained in BBL

Adelaide Strikers: Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, David Payne

Brisbane Heat: Paul Walter, Tom Banton

Hobart Hurricanes: Corey Anderson, Sam Hain

Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke, Jordan Cox, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Stars: Dan Lawrence, Imad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Tymal Mills

Sydney Sixers: Izharulhuq Naveed, Rehan Ahmed, James Vince

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Zaman Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Following players can be retained in WBBL

Adelaide Strikers: Georgia Adams, Laura Wolvaardt

Brisbane Heat: Bess Heath

Hobart Hurricanes: Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smit

Melbourne Renegades: Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur

Melbourne Stars: Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley

Perth Scorchers: Amy Jones, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Sydney Sixers: Suzie Bates, Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Linsey Smith

Sydney Thunder: Heather Knight