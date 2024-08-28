Modi Ready To Help Settle Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Russia help in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, says a media report.
Narendra Modi expressed his readiness to mediate between Moscow and Kiev during in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Indian premier briefed Putin on his recent visit to Kiev and evinced an interest in contribute to a Political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine, TASS reported, citing a Kremlin statement.
Modi paid visited the Ukrainian capital on August 23 and became the first Indian head of government since the establishment of diplomatic links between India and Ukraine in 1992.
Separately, a Russian diplomat warned consequences for the United States over its involvement in the Ukrainian attack on Kursk region would be much harsher than before.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists: "The impression is that our colleagues [in Washington] ... believe that they can do anything. Their clients in Kiev have a similar approach.
“The consequences [for the US] could be much harsher than those they are already experiencing, they know where and in what areas we are reacting in practical terms,” the deputy minister added.
