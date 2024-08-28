UN Chief Calls For Probe Into Balochistan Attacks
PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The UN secretary-general has asked Pakistan to conduct a comprehensive probe into the latest terrorist attacks in southwestern Balochistan province.
António Guterres also urged Islamabad to bring the perpetrators of Monday's deadly assaults to justice, his spokesperson told journalists in New York on Tuesday.
Stéphane Dujarric said the UN secretary-general vehemently denounced the August 26 attacks, in which dozens of people were killed and wounded.
Dawn quoted Dujarric as saying:“The secretary-general stresses that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”
On Monday morning, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) fighters launched multiple attacks across the province, targeting security forces and civilians, particularly passengers from Punjab province.
