Actor Darshan’S Transfer To Ballari Jail: Know Its History, Significance And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Darshan's recent transfer from Bengaluru Jail to Ballari Central Jail has reignited interest in the history and significance of this notorious prison. Known for its tough conditions, Ballari Jail has become a symbol of stringent penal measures in India. Here's a look into why Ballari Jail is so well-regarded and its historical background.

Ballari, often referred to as Ganinadu, has long been associated with incarceration. Today, Ballari Central Jail is recognized as one of the most challenging jails in India, second only to the infamous Andaman Jail, which was designed specifically for punishing traitors. The reputation of Ballari Jail is so prominent that it is frequently mentioned in popular culture and movies.

Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

Background:

The British established Ballari's penal system after the region was integrated into the Madras Presidency in 1800. The first significant jail, known as the Central Jail, was set up in 1872 following the First War of Independence. This was followed by the Alipore Open Jail and the Arthur Wellesley TB Sanatorium Jail, which housed prisoners of war and freedom fighters.

Today, Ballari Central Jail continues to operate, while the Alipore Jail has been converted into VIMS Hospital and the TB Sanatorium Jail into an asylum for children with hearing and speech impairments. Despite being over eighty years old, the British-era buildings still stand strong.

Ballari Jail is one of the few remaining jails in the country with a stoning system, a remnant of its colonial past. During heightened freedom struggles, the facility faced overcrowding, leading to the establishment of an open jail near Alipur. This open prison housed around 1,500 inmates under the surveillance of 11,000 policemen.

Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

Notable figures who have been imprisoned at Ballari include former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani during the Emergency period declared by Indira Gandhi. Historical figures like Bala Gangadhar Tilak and Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, also spent time in this jail. Mahatma Gandhi visited twice, and other prominent figures such as Emperor Rajagopalachari and Dravida movement leader Anna Dorai were held here during various periods.

Ballari district, which gained prominence during the Vijayanagara Empire, was previously under the control of various dynasties including the Satavahanas, Kalyani Chalukyas, Kadambas, Sevans, and Hoysalas. The district became a significant centre during the Vijayanagara Empire, with its capital located in the region. After British rule, Ballari was part of the Madras province before being transferred to Mysore state in 1953. Today, Ballari remains an important region with rich mineral resources, including iron, manganese, copper, and lead.