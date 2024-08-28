From Shooting Locations To Lawyers' Offices, ‘Tainted’ AMMA Members Seek Protection

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Aug 28 (IANS) A section of the members of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes), who was hitherto busy in shooting locations, is now busy meeting their counsels, ever since the explosive Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the was revealed last week.

Among those whose names have surfaced after their 'victims' pointed out names, include Siddique, who quit as AMMA general secretary, Ranjith (who quit as chairman Kerala State Chalachitra Academy), two-time sitting CPI(M) legislator Mukesh, popular and producer Maniyan Pillai Raju, former AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu, actors Jayasurya and Baburaj, and Directors Sreekumara Menon and Tulasidas.

With the Congress and the BJP leadership aggressively taking up the Hema report, the Pinarayi Vijayan government ordered a high-level probe team comprising top IPS officers. It was after this development that high-profile film personalities started taking a break from their busy shooting schedules and are now spending more time with the best legal brains.

Siddique and Ranjith have quit their posts and have started taking steps to seek anticipatory bail, and others also have begun the same.

The special police probe team had its first round of meetings following which it was decided to take statements from the victims. In fact, those who levelled allegations against the actors and directors have approached the probe team.

The Congress party is staging a massive state-wide protest on Thursday and their demands include the resignation of State Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian and also actor-turned-politician State Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

Cherian, who initially took a strong position in favour of Ranjith, has gone silent, as he is also accused of shielding the tainted AMMA members, of which he is also a member.

On Tuesday, the 17-member AMMA executive resigned after president and superstar Mohanlal decided to quit.

Meanwhile, in a face-saving measure, the ruling CPI(M), which earlier tried to shield Mukesh by not succumbing to the pressure from various sections to make him quit as a legislator, has decided to keep him away from the high power committee which has been formed to organise the upcoming Cinema Conclave to be held later this year.