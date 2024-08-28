Bhuvan Bam's Childhood Dream Comes True As He Teams Up With Swanand Kirkire

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor-content creator Bhuvan Bam, who is gearing up for the second season of his comedy series 'Taaza Khabar', is elated to work with lyricist-actor Swanand Kirkire in the series.

The two artistes collaborated on a new track for the second season of the show.

Talking about the collaboration, Bhuvan Bam expressed his admiration for Swanand Kirkire, as he said,“Working with Swanand sir is nothing short of a dream come true. His artistry transcends generations, and being able to create something alongside him is a privilege I'll always cherish. His voice has a way of touching the soul, and I'm thrilled that our audience will get to experience his magic in this new track”.

Recently, Bhuvan also shared a heartfelt post, and recollected about the first time he came across Swanand Kirkire's voice in the song 'Baawra Mann' from the film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'.

He shared,“I was in 11th standard when I watched 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. I was taken aback when 'Baawra Mann' played in the movie. Swanand sir's voice has stayed with me since then. Never thought I'll get the honour to witness his magic in person. We recorded a track for 'Taaza Khabar' season 2 with him titled 'Bulbul Sa'. Thanks to Faridkot for their brilliant composition and lyrics. Can't wait for the world to hear this. Kasam se, aukaat ke bahar chala gaya hoon”.

'Taaza Khabar', which also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and J. D. Chakravarthy, follows the story of Vasant 'Vasya' Gawade, a sanitation worker who can predict the future and creates curls in his life and everyone around him.

The show is produced under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, and is directed by Himank Gaur.