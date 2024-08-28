عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chennai Power Outage Alert: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Power Cuts On August 28

Chennai Power Outage Alert: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Power Cuts On August 28


8/28/2024 12:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several areas in the district will experience a power outage today, August 28, due to essential maintenance work. Residents in the affected zones are advised to plan ahead to reduce inconvenience. The scheduled power cut will take place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, though power may be restored earlier if the maintenance is completed ahead of schedule.

Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets-Here's what will operate and what won't

List of areas affected by power outage:

SA Koil
RK Nagar
Thilagar Nagar
Ellayamudali
Tondiarpet
Kalmandapam
Tondiarpet Area
Old Washermenpet
VOC Nagar
Mint
TH Road (Part)
Tollgate (Part)
Stanley Area

This is the second consecutive day that the district is facing power outages. On August 27, areas like Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, S&P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ambattur, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase I & II, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, and S&P Residency were among those affected by the scheduled power cuts.

Kolkata horror: More than 200 people arrested after 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests turn violent

MENAFN28082024007385015968ID1108608774


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search