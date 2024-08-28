Pakistan-Based Terrorist & Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Planner Threatens Largescale Train Derailments Across India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan-based and alleged planner of the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Farhatullah Ghori, has surfaced in a disturbing released on Telegram, urging his followers to carry out largescale train derailments in major Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The video, which has been in circulation for 1-2 weeks, has raised serious concerns among Indian intelligence agencies, which are now investigating the potential links between Ghori's call to action and recent incidents of sabotage on Indian railways.

Ghori, who is currently on India's most wanted list, exhorted his adherents to "target the supply chain to cripple their infrastructure," detailing various methods of causing disruptions beyond just the use of firearms. His message specifically called for attacks on railway lines, petrol pipelines, and logistical chains, aiming to "precipitate chaos" in the country.

"Target petrol pipelines, their logistics chain, and the collaborators... disrupt the railway lines, their transport system... These will precipitate chaos," Ghori proclaimed. "The govt is targeting our properties through ED and NIA, but remain steadfast, we will usurp power sooner or later," the terror recruiter currently on the most wanted list of the intelligence establishment added.

The train derailment aspect of his speech has particularly alarmed security agencies, leading them to scrutinize recent suspicious activities on the rail network. For instance, on August 23 and 24, cement blocks were reportedly placed on tracks at the same location in an attempt to derail a Vande Bharat train, an incident now believed to be connected to Ghori's exhortations.

In the three-minute video, Ghori also called for a "fidayeen war" or suicide attacks, urging his followers to target Hindu leaders and police personnel. "Experiment with different tactics to ascertain what works... where they are most vulnerable," he stated, further escalating the threat level. The video is being viewed as part of a broader strategy by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to foment unrest and communal tension in India, especially in light of Ghori's sudden re-emergence on the scene.

Ghori's involvement in terrorism is well-documented, with Indian agencies linking him to several high-profile attacks, including the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gandhinagar.

Last year, Delhi Police's special cell uncovered an Islamic State-inspired module, which was being orchestrated by Ghori, who was masquerading as an IS recruiter. This module was believed to have been targeting Indian university and college students, indoctrinating them with radical Islamist ideologies.

At least 10 people were injured in a blast at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case on March 3 and made a significant breakthrough on April 12, arresting two key suspects, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib. Taahaa is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack, while Shazib allegedly planted the improvised explosive device (IED) at the cafe.

The duo was apprehended from a lodge near Kolkata, where they were hiding under assumed identities. Both suspects are reportedly members of an Islamic State (IS) module based in Shivamogga, Karnataka, linked to a similar blast carried out by Shariq, another module member, in Mangaluru in November 2022.

Further investigations reportedly revealed that Farhatullah Ghori and his son-in-law, Shahid Faisal, have established a strong network of sleeper cells in South India. Faisal was reportedly in contact with both Taahaa and Shazib and served as their handler in orchestrating the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

More recently, the special cell apprehended a man, Rizwan Ali, who was revealed to be part of an "IS-inspired" module under Ghori's guidance. Investigations disclosed that Rizwan was in direct contact with Ghori, who operated under the Telegram ID @rockkman. These findings have further solidified intelligence assessments that Ghori is actively involved in recruiting and radicalizing individuals in India under the ISI's aegis.

Farhatullah Ghori, originally from Hyderabad, was designated as a terrorist by the Indian Home Ministry in 2022. Despite this, he has continued to operate unabated from Lahore, Pakistan. Intelligence sources believe that Ghori's recent visibility might be part of a broader ISI ploy to create instability in India, while Pakistan could attempt to evade responsibility by denying his presence on its soil and portraying him as an Indian fugitive.

With Ghori now openly inciting violence through public platforms like Telegram, Indian intelligence and law enforcement agencies are on high alert. The heightened vigilance comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, especially concerning issues of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's obligations under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to curb terror financing and activities.