Bengaluru: Vijayanagar Food Street Raided By Food Officials Over Hygiene Complaints

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's Vijayanagar food street faced a late-night raid by the Food Department following complaints about unhygienic conditions in the area. Local residents had raised concerns over several shops' cleanliness, prompting the authorities' immediate action.

The raid, led by Food Department Commissioner Srinivas, targeted stalls selling popular street foods like gobi, fried rice, dosa, and noodles. The inspection was carried out after numerous recent complaints regarding the lack of proper hygiene practices among the vendors.

During the raid, officials thoroughly checked the cleanliness of each establishment, ensuring that food safety standards were being met. Following the inspection, shopkeepers were sternly instructed to maintain higher levels of hygiene to ensure the safety of their customers.

In response to ongoing concerns about food safety in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has scheduled an urgent meeting today with officials from the Food and Health Departments. The meeting, set to take place at 3 PM at Vikas Soudha, follows a series of recent raids that uncovered the sale of expired food items by several shopkeepers.

For the past few days, joint inspections by the Food and Health Department officials have targeted establishments accused of not maintaining proper food standards. During these raids, officials discovered expired food products being sold, raising serious concerns about public health.

The emergency meeting aims to address these issues and discuss stricter enforcement measures to ensure that food safety regulations are upheld. The Health Minister is expected to emphasize the importance of maintaining high standards in food handling and sales to protect consumers from potential health risks.