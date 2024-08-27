Vmaker AI Bags The Most Prestigious Award Of The Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vmaker AI bagged two most prestigious awards of the year - 'Best Tech Startup of the Year in AI' and 'Most Innovation Solution in AI' after several rounds of evaluation by esteemed Jury members consisting of veterans from Relations ESC Council, Nasscom, of MSME, World Economic Forum and others.



This happened at the recently held Tech India Transformation Awards hosted by the MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises) Business in partnership with the National Small Industries Corporation, Govt of India, and in association with the National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Ministry of MSME, Government of India.



The Internet is filled with videos. Every blogger has become a vlogger (video + blogging) and at least one person in every family owns a YouTube channel.



While videos have become an integral part of the internet and obviously the content creation world, the hassle of video editing is still here. Editing a 30 minute video still takes 3 to 5 hours. Editing a 30 seconds Reel or Shorts video takes much longer than that - that's the video editing math!



To manually edit a video, it takes a lot of time, depending on the number of elements added to it. B-rolls, transitions, subtitles, background music, texts, etc are some of the many elements involved.



While this is the problem with manual editing, the house of Animaker has dropped a new product - Vmaker AI, an AI video editor to edit videos faster.



The CEO of Vmaker AI, RS Raghavan points out,“Vmaker AI is not just an AI video editor; It's like having a group of friends in a dorm room, who'd help you with suggestions while editing a video. Vmaker AI suggests the relevant B-rolls, memes, GIFs, and so on to make your videos interesting”



Vmaker AI is an AI video editor that can:

Convert your raw videos into publish-ready videos in minutes.

Turn your long-form videos into short-form videos

Create short highlight videos from full length videos

Generate and translate subtitles in 100+ languages

Generate AI Human Avatar videos with accurate lip sync



Vmaker AI was recognized as the best startup because:



i) It Reduces Time-to-Content:



Vmaker AI is built to reduce the time it takes to edit a video. Once the user uploads their video, the Vmaker AI engine understands the pulse of the video and adds relevant B-rolls, subtitles, intro/outro cards, etc. It takes less than a minute to pick the customized elements for the video. This reduces the number of hours one usually spends looking for relevant videos and other elements for the video.



With over 55,000 videos edited in the past 1.5 months, Vmaker AI has seen a dramatic reduction in average editing time – from over 4 hours to less than 10 minutes!



ii) Democratising Video Editing:



The major video editing tools in the market are complex. Learning and editing videos on them are time-consuming as well. Vmaker AI, on the other hand, has a zero learning curve. With Vmaker AI anybody can create a video without having to learn and master the tool for hours.



Vmaker AI is all set to become the go-to AI video editor with its newest launch - AI Avatar video generator. With this, one can easily generate human-like AI Avatar videos and also make their own AI Avatar video.

