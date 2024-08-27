Algerian Fuel Ship Arrives In Lebanon To Boost Electricity - Min.
BEIRUT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- An Algeria's tanker carrying 30,000 metric tons of fuel oil arrived at Zahrani area, south of Lebanon, to help mitigate the country's continued fuel shortage, Lebanese energy Minister Walid Fayad said on Tuesday.
The arrival of this tanker at Zahrani Power plant would help operate power from four to six hours a day, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) quoted the minister as saying.
Eerier this month, Lebanon's electricity institution announced the complete stop of power nationwide, including basic facilities like the Beirut airport and port as fuel run out.
The institution added that the last remaining production unit of the Zahrani Power Plant was forcibly shut down because of the full depletion of the plant's gas oil reserves.
Last week, Algeria declared that the ship carrying sufficient quantities of fuel headed to Lebanon to help operate electricity after suspension. (end)
