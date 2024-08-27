SSATI Expands Intelligence Community Reach With Acquisition Of Data Sync Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION,

Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Solutions and Technologies, (SSATI), a custom software development and system integration leader in the U.S. national security community, announced today the successful of Data Sync Technologies, Inc. (DataSync), a leader in knowledge management and data analysis.

This strategic acquisition expands

SSATI's footprint within the intelligence community to new agency customers and provides DataSync employees greater opportunity for career advancement. "Together, our combined team is ready to solve the challenges our customers face," said Brian Jordan, President of SSATI.

"We are excited to welcome the

DataSync team to the SSATI family," said Don Brinkley, Executive Vice President of SSATI. "Our two organizations will greatly benefit from each other's strengths and synergies. SSATI strives to ensure we have a rock solid support structure for our technical workforce to be able to support our government customers, and we're thrilled to extend it to supporting the DataSync team, too."

"We're excited for the possibilities that joining forces with

SSATI means for the DataSync team," said Matt Rice, President of DataSync. "SSATI's leadership fully understands what it means to support its customers and employees and has built an organization to do that. Coming together makes total sense in terms of strengthening our support for the mission and the DataSync employees. Together, we are positioned to accomplish great things."

SSATI's acquisition of DataSync is the latest step taken by its leadership to ensure SSATI is set to support its customers' mission while ensuring continued opportunities for its technical workforce. With the expansion into multiple new government agencies and growth of its existing government agency contracts, SSATI is well positioned to continue tackling the technical challenges of its customers.

Chesapeake Corporate Advisors and

FVC Bank acted as financial advisors to SSATI on this transaction and Offit Kurman provided legal counsel.

Learn more about

About

SSATI

SSATI is an information technology service provider specializing in contract work with the federal government and defense agencies. We offer our customers the very best: our team of dedicated, knowledgeable information technology professionals are passionate about staying at the top of their industry. Our mission-critical experience and skills make us an in-demand partner for customers looking for excellence.

SSATI was founded in 2003 by intelligence industry engineers who knew they wanted to work for a different kind of company. Today, our corporate culture remains employee-focused as we support our customers' mission. We're consistently rated one of the best places to work by local publications, and our growth comes as much from our own employees recommending and referring their colleagues as it does from our respected recruiting team.

Contact:

