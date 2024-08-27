Jordan Strongly Denounces Israeli Heritage Minister's Funding Of Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 27 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned on Tuesday the allocation of funds by the Israeli government's Heritage to support settlers' storming of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif as a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law that necessitates a clear international stance to condemn and confront.Sufyan Al-Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, reiterated the Kingdom's condemnation and absolute rejection of the extremist Israeli government's decision to allocate funds to support the incursions, which reflects Israel's systematic policy of changing the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites while imposing temporal and spatial division.Al-Qudah further emphasized that this declared support represents official Israeli policy, which continues the Judaization of Al-Aqsa Mosque and threatens to explode the situation in the West Bank, plunging it into a spiral of chaos and violence, particularly after expanding the scope of Israeli army operations in the West Bank and settler terrorism.He reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, with its entire area of 144 dunums, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and that the Department of Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs of the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of Al-Haram Al-Sharif and regulate access to it.The spokesperson called on Israel, as the occupying power, to stop all practices and violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and to respect its sanctity and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, warning against the continuation of these violations.He stressed that Jordan will continue its necessary measures to stop attacks on the holy sites and prepare legal files to move in international courts against attacks on the holy sites, which constitute a clear violation of international law.