Is Washing Your Car At Home More Environmentally Friendly Than Taking It To An Automated Car Wash? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Is washing your car at home more environmentally friendly than taking it to an automated car wash?

Sustainability is becoming an ever-more prominent trend among consumers, who are willing to pay a 9.7 percent premium for greener product alternatives despite the rising cost of living.

Accordingly, car owners are more concerned with finding the most eco-friendly method for washing their vehicles. This concern is well-founded, especially with the EU's updated Urban Waste Water Directive (UWWTD) highlighting urban wastewater as a significant source of water pollution.

The tightening of these regulations coincides with the alarming scarcity of water resources, pointing out the urgency of reducing water waste.

However, car owners still frequently wash their vehicles at home, therefore putting a strain on natural resources and hindering communal sustainability goals.

Washing car at home compromises efficiency

Home car washing, while common, is significantly less efficient and more environmentally dangerous than many realize. Traditional methods can consume up to 250 liters of water per wash, notably more than the approximately 60 liters used by modern automatic car wash systems.

Beyond sheer water consumption, home washing methods pose additional risks due to uncontrolled chemical runoff that can lead to serious health hazards and further increase contamination in bodies of water.

Express tunnel car wash systems have made substantial advances in water efficiency by implementing advanced filtration solutions and optimized runoff systems.

Edgaras Stanevičius, head of innovations at Pro Bro , the fastest-growing international franchise network of express tunnel car washes in Europe, says:“Thanks to the technological leaps in water reclamation systems, modern facilities can reuse up to 90 percent of the water captured.

“This water is thoroughly cleansed and recycled, drastically reducing the demand for freshwater and enhancing sustainability efforts.”

The long-term community benefits of using express car washes are equally compelling, as reduced freshwater consumption lowers the strain on municipal water supplies.

Additionally, by seeking out car washes that utilize high-pressure instead of heat-based systems, the achieved energy savings can add up significantly, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint.

Minimizing chemical use

In addition to water savings, express tunnel car washes also minimize the negative environmental impact of detergents and cleaning chemicals.

Modern facilities must adhere to strict regulatory requirements for treating and recycling water appropriately. This significantly reduces the possibility of harmful chemicals reaching natural waterways.

In contrast, washing a car at home usually results in detergents flowing into storm drains with no adequate filtration or treatment systems. This introduces harmful chemicals into waterways, polluting aquatic ecosystems.

Stanevičius says:“Home washing is unregulated and thus introduces significant pollution risks.

“Beyond the use of harsh cleaning agents, the accumulated dirt on cars, such as oil, rust, and other debris, typically ends up running off into public waterways.

“Although risks can partially be mitigated with eco-friendly detergents that have a lower environmental impact, home washing remains suboptimal due to direct runoff and its ecological consequences.”

The future of the automatic car wash industry also promises notable technological developments that could significantly enhance eco-friendly solutions in the sector.

Stanevičius says:“We can see a shift towards environmental friendliness happening in the industry, which is inspiring. In terms of future trends, there is still leeway for energy and water use optimization.

“Advanced filtration systems leveraging membrane reactors and advanced oxidation processes, as well as solar-powered and waterless car wash technologies, are some of the most promising developments to improve sustainability efforts in the automotive care space.”