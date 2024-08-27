Peanuts Halloween Decorations: Snoopy And The Great Pumpkin Await At Lowe's!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrate with an Adorable Peanuts-themed Inflatable, Yard Sculpture, and Blow Mold

Gemmy is delighted to offer an enchanting collection of Peanuts Halloween decorations, available exclusively at Lowe's. Include Snoopy and the Great Pumpkin in your spooktacular setup to transform your space into a nostalgic and fun-filled Halloween haven!

8-ft Airblown® Inflatable – Snoopy Atop Great Pumpkin

Make your fall festivities memorable and embrace the Halloween spirit with the Peanuts collection from Gemmy, sold exclusively at Lowe's.

The pick of the patch is an impressive 8-ft tall Airblown® Inflatable inspired by the beloved television special, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." A must-have for the season, it features a smiling Snoopy laying atop the iconic Great Pumpkin, complete with cutouts in the eyes and mouth. Invite neighbors and passersby to share in the Halloween spirit with this charming Airblown® Inflatable scene. Simply plug it in, stake it down and watch the fun unfold. This Snoopy inflatable deflates and collapses for easy, hassle-free storage.

30-in Yard Sculpture – Snoopy as Flying Ace on Doghouse

Complete your Great Pumpkin-inspired display with a whimsical lighted 3D yard sculpture. Capturing the playful essence of Snoopy and his mischievous adventures, this piece features Flying Ace Snoopy on his signature red doghouse. With the statement "The Great Pumpkin is Coming!" on the doghouse roof and a Great Pumpkin jack-o'-lantern at its base, this decoration promises to turn heads and bring smiles to all who see it.

24-in Blow Mold – Snoopy as Vampire

Adding to the excitement is a 24-in tall blow mold that showcases Snoopy with outstretched arms sporting a spooky grey and red vampire costume. Whether placed indoors or on a covered porch, the classic piece is irresistibly cute and offers a warm glow to light up dark autumn nights.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit . Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

