TEQUILA DON JULIO AND AWARD-WINNING FASHION DESIGNER, WILLY CHAVARRIA, COLLABORATE ON THE TEQUILA DON JULIO 70 AÑEJO CRISTALINO ARTIST EDITION BOTTLE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The limited-edition bottle celebrates Mexican culture and heritage through the world's first Añejo Cristalino tequila ahead of Día de Muertos

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonded over their love of creativity, innovation and exceptional tequila, Tequila Don Julio, the original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, and Mexican-American fashion designer,

Willy Chavarria , are continuing their longstanding partnership this season to celebrate modern Mexico and its beloved traditions with the release of the

Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition

bottle. Inspired by his upbringing in the San Joaquin Valley of California and love for art and luxury design, the artist edition showcases Chavarria's creative vision and depictions of one of the most respected Mexican holidays –

Día de Muertos.

Chavarria brings his unique vision to the Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition bottle with meticulously crafted designs that showcase his signature style with roses paired with interpretations of classic Mexican iconography from the Día de Muertos holiday. Inspired by the people who live

Por Amor

(for love), the bottle embodies the vibrant spirit of Mexico.

"I am deeply inspired by my Mexican heritage which I strive to represent through my art and design," says Willy Chavarria. "The Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition bottle along with my recent collection is a heartfelt illustration of the synergy between time-honored tradition and Mexico's modernism."

Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino originally launched in 2012 in celebration of the 70th

anniversary of when Don Julio González first revolutionized the tequila category. Aged to perfection for 18 months in American white oak barrels, Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino offers the rich complexities of a traditional Añejo with a modern twist. This special liquid embodies the essence of innovation as it was the first Añejo Cristalino Tequila to implement a charcoal filtration process that imparts a pure crystal hue and brings out the crisp agave flavor typically found in a Blanco marking an evolution in luxury tequila.

"Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino is a symbol of our leadership and love for tequila craft," says Karen Harris, Vice President of Tequila Don Julio, DIAGEO NA. "We are proud to partner with Willy Chavarria to bring his designs to life through a collaboration that celebrates the interaction of the tradition and modernity of Mexico."

This fall, Tequila Don Julio is releasing the Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition bottle with celebrations that will roll out across the nation, starting with Willy Chavarria's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show in New York City that will debut an exclusive capsule collection inspired by Tequila Don Julio and continuing with Mexican Independence Day in Chicago and Día de Muertos in Los Angeles. Follow @DonJulioTequila and @WillyChavarriaNewYork to get a first look of the exclusive capsule collection and learn more about how you can join in on the celebrations this fall.

The Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition bottle designed by Willy Chavarria is sold for an SRP of $69.99 for a standard 750ml bottle at select retailers nationwide and online at WillyChavarria as well as

TheBar ,

ReserveBar ,

Caskers

and more while supplies last.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

