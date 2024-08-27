Beijing Rips Canada's 100% Tariffs On China-Made Evs

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Beijing has vowed to take all necessary measures to protect the interests of Chinese companies after Canada announced its plan to impose tariffs on electric (EVs) and steel and aluminum products produced in China.



Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau said Monday Canada will place a 100% tariff on imports of China-made EVs from October 1 and a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum, starting from October 15.

“We are transforming Canada's automotive sector to be a global leader in building the vehicles of tomorrow,” Trudeau said .“But actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace, compromising the security of our critical industries and displacing dedicated Canadian autos and metal workers.”

“Subsidies do not generate industrial competitiveness while protectionism protects nothing but backwardness. Future development will be sacrificed,” Lin Jian, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a media briefing on Tuesday.



“The rapid development of China's EV industry is the result of persistent tech innovation, well-established industrial and supply chains, and full market competition,” he said.“This is what happens when our comparative advantages provide exactly what the market needs.”

He said China deplores and opposes the move made by the Canadian side as it ignores facts, disrespects WTO rules, and runs counter to historical trends.

