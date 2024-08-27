J&K Elections: 279 File Nomination Papers For Phase 1

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As many as 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) of seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polling in the first phase of J&K Assembly Election 2024.

Tuesday was the last day of filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Assembly Election scheduled to be held on September 18, 2024.

A statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer detailed the candidates who have filed their nominations.

A total of 72 candidates have filed their nominations in Anantnag district, followed by 55 in Pulwama district, 41 in Doda district, 32 in Kishtwar district, 28 in Shopian district, 28 in Kulgam district, while 23 candidates have filed nominations in Ramban district.

In Anantnag, several constituencies have multiple candidates. The Dooru Assembly Segment has 12 candidates, including Gh Ahmad Mir, who is backed by the National Conference-Congress alliance. The Kokernag ST Assembly Segment has 11 candidates, while Anantnag West has 14 candidates, including Ab Majeed Bhat Larmi of NC and Ab Gaffar Sofi of PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main Anantnag seat has 12 candidates, including Mehboob Beigh of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Peerzada Mohammad Syed of Congress. In the Bijbehara-Srigufwara constituency, three candidates are in the fray, including Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri of NC, Iltija Mufti of PDP, and Sofi Yousuf of BJP. Anantnag East (Shangus) has 13 candidates, including former Minister Ab Rahman Veeri of PDP and Riyaz Ahmad Khan of NC. The Pahalgam seat has six candidates, including Altaf Ahmad Kaloo of NC, Syed Shabir Siddiqui of PDP, and Rafi Mir of Apni Party.

In Pulwama district, there are 14 candidates for the Pulwama constituency, including Waheed Ur Rehman Para of PDP and Mohammad Khalil Bandh of NC. The Rajpora constituency has 12 candidates, including Gh Mohiudin Mir of NC, Syed Bashir of PDP, and Gh Nabi Niloora of DPAP. The Tral constituency has 13 candidates, including Channi Singh of the NC-Congress alliance, Mohammad Rafiq Naik of PDP, and independent Dr Gh Nabi Bhat. Pampore has 16 candidates, including Justice Husnain Masoodi of NC and Zahoor Ahmad Mir of PDP.

In Kulgam district, the D H Pora constituency has six candidates, including representatives from NC, PDP, Apni Party, and Janta Dal (United). The Kulgam constituency has 11 candidates, including four independents and representatives from various political parties such as the People's Conference (PC), CPI(M), PDP, and others. In Devsar, several candidates have filed their nominations, including independents and representatives from PDP, NC, Congress, and Apni Party.

Read Also Omar Abdullah Takes U-turn, To Fight Polls From Ganderbal PDP's Iltija Mufti Files Nomination From Bijbehara

In Shopian district, the Shopian constituency has 13 candidates, including Yawar Banday of PDP, Shabir Kullay as an independent, and Sheikh Rafi of NC. The Zainapora constituency has 15 candidates, including Showkat Ganie of NC, Gh Mohiudin Wani of PDP, and independents Aijaz Mir and Sarjan Barkati.

In Jammu division, for the three ACs in Kishtwar district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from Inderwal AC; 11 candidates have filed nomination from Kishtwar AC; while 8 candidates have filed nomination from Padder-Nagseni AC.

In the three ACs in Doda district, 16 candidates have filed nomination from Bhadarwah AC; 16 candidates have filed nomination from Doda AC; while 9 candidates have filed nomination from Doda West AC.

For the two ACs in Ramban district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from Ramban AC; while 10 candidates have filed nomination from Banihal AC.

In Kashmir division, for the four ACs in Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nomination from Pampore AC; candidates have filed nomination from Tral AC; 14 candidates have filed nomination from Pulwama AC; while 12 candidates have filed nomination from Rajpora AC.

It may be mentioned that more than 23.27 lakh voters which include11.76 lakh male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters and

60 Third Gender Electors are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on 18 September 2024.

5.66 lakh youth voters are also eligible for voting.

The notification for the Phase-I was issued on 20 August, 2024 and the last date for filing the nominations for Phase-I was 27 August, 2024 till 3:00 pm.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised by the respective Returning Officers on 28 August, 2024, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination paper by or before 30 August, 2024 upto 3:00 pm in the office of Returning Officer. Thereafter, validly nominated candidates will be in the electoral fray.