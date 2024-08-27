Ukrainian Courts Have Already Sentenced 126 Russian War Criminals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian courts have already handed down guilty verdicts against 126 Russian war criminals.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during the forum“Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We transfer cases to Ukrainian courts and 126 Russian war criminals have already been convicted by Ukrainian courts. And we are not only prosecuting ordinary people - we are also working to establish command responsibility. We have already brought more than 100 officers of the Russian to justice in various proceedings, including generals of the Russian Armed Forces,” he said.

According to him, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already identified 660 suspects in war crimes committed against Ukrainians, and it is not only about identifying who probably committed the crime, but also about collecting evidence that indicates that a certain person committed the crime.

Ratification of Rome Statute contributes to establishing int'l tribunal - MP

Kostin noted that Ukraine is the first country since the Second World War, after the tribunals in Nuremberg and the Far East, to raise the issue of the need for international prosecution for the crime of aggression before the international community.

“This crime is a major, major international war crime. If the crime of aggression had not been committed, there would not have been 136 thousand war crimes committed against Ukrainians. And this figure is not complete, because we do not yet control part of the TOT. And there would be no war victims,” said the head of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported, two Russian soldiers who robbed a jewelry store during the occupation were sentenced to 11 years in prison in Kharkiv region.