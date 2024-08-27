Global Feed Pigment Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global feed pigment market has exhibited strong growth, with its size projected to increase from $1.62 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth is driven by consumer demand for meat and poultry products, health and aesthetic benefits of pigments, regulatory support for feed additives, and a preference for natural pigments. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.23 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.5%.

Increasing Livestock Population Drives Market Expansion

The rising livestock population is a key factor propelling the growth of the feed pigment market. Livestock includes cattle, poultry, sheep, and pigs raised for various purposes, including food and fiber. The demand for high-quality and visually appealing animal products boosts the use of feed pigments. For instance, in September 2022, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported a 3.2% growth in the hog and pig population in 2021, reaching 42.25 million animals. This increase underscores the need for effective feed pigments to maintain product quality and visual appeal in a growing market.

Major Players and Product Innovations

Key players in the feed pigment market include BASF SE, Kemin Industries Inc., and Novus International Inc. These companies are at the forefront of product innovation. For example, AstaReal introduced NOVASTA in July 2021, a natural red pigment and antioxidant derived from astaxanthin, designed to enhance the health and wellness of companion animals, livestock, and farmed fish. This product reflects the industry's focus on developing innovative feed pigments to sustain market competitiveness.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends influencing the feed pigment market include:

Technological Advancements: Innovations in pigment production techniques.

Pigment Source Innovations: Development of new pigment sources and blends.

Egg Yolk Coloration: Enhanced focus on improving egg yolk color.

Customized Pigment Blends: Tailored pigment solutions for specific needs.

Antioxidant Properties: Emphasis on pigments with antioxidant benefits.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Carotenoids, Curcumin, Caramel, Spirulina, Other Products

By Source: Natural, Synthetic

By Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the feed pigment market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in the feed industry and rising demand for specialty and functional feeds in the region.

