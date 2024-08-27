Ukraine's Defense Forces Control 100 Settlements In Kursk Region Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of now, Ukraine's defense forces have under their control 100 settlements in Kursk region, having captured 594 Russian military personnel.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a panel discussion within the framework of the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's top commander recalled that it was from the territory of Kursk region that Russia had been shelleing Sumy region's settlements along the border. The aggressor state also concentrated a significant number of in this sector and planned an offensive operation.

"Thus, in order to create a buffer zone, stop cross-border strikes, and protect civilian assets in Sumy region, a decision was made, and on August 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched an offensive operation in the Kursk direction. As of today, we continue advancing, inflicting significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment. To date, the territory of 1,294 square km with 100 settlements had come under our control. Also, thanks to the successful actions of our troops, we significantly replenished our POW exchange fund. To date, 594 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces have been taken prisoner in Kursk region," Sirskyi informed.

According to the CinC, the enemy is trying to oppose the Defense Forces, withdrawing troops from other directions and creating a ring of defense against the Ukrainian offensive grouping.

"Our further activities in this sector will directly depend on battlefield developments," the commander-in-chief noted.

Sirskyi also indicated that the command of the Russian Armed Forces has already redeployed about 30,000 Russian troops from other directions to Kursk region, but it is not withdrawing its forces from the Pokrovsk sector, where the situation remains challenging.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests in its report that the Russian Federation is likely to continue redeploying troops from lower-priority directions of the front in Ukraine to Kursk region.