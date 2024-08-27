Autumn Is Approaching . . . And So Is Tweetsie Railroad's Ghost Train ®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLOWING ROCK, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ghost Train, a beloved family tradition, is returning to Tweetsie Railroad. This fall, every Friday and Saturday evening, from September 20 to October 26, the theme park is Wild West by day and changes to Haunted Park by night.

All aboard the Ghost Train for a spooktacular evening for families at Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, NC.

Tweetsie Railroad transforms from Wild West by day to Ghost Train at Night with safe, scary fun the whole family will enjoy -- from trick-or-treating to the haunted house there is something for everyone.

"It's safe, scary fun for the whole family," said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. "Young children enjoy dressing up and trick or treating. Everyone loves the night-time amusement rides, and the street dance party; while the older, braver souls can tour the Haunted House, explore the Freaky Forest and ride on the Ghost Train."

Ghost Train Attractions:

Recommended for Ages 8 and older:



The Ghost Train: A 20-minute nighttime train ride in an open-air car behind a Skull-faced steam locomotive, where surprises wait around every bend.

Haunted House: a heart-pounding, walk-through experience that promises a hair-raising journey -- without a single touch. Freaky Forest: a spine-chilling walk-through indoor woodland designed for brave souls -- an experience that pushes the boundaries of fear and excitement.

Recommended for All Ages:



Creepy Carnival: Classic amusement rides at night, adorned with vibrant and dazzling lights in a magical and enchanting atmosphere.

The Boneyard: Featuring the disorienting Black Hole and mystifying Warp Tunnel

Street Dance Party: A lively and spirited affair, blending the spooky season's infectious beats and energetic movements.

Tweetsie Palace Spooktacular : an enchanting experience that combines the magic of puppetry, vibrant colors, and spooky tunes.

Trick-or-treating: Costume-clad characters located throughout the park handing out sweet treats. Halloween-themed photo opportunities

The Ghost Train was named one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast by The Southeast Tourism Society. Every Friday and Saturday evening from September 20 – October 26, the park transforms from its daytime Wild West theme to a haunted park by night.

To ensure guests can make the most out of their Ghost Train experience, tickets are sold in advance for a designated night with a scheduled train ride time. A limited number of guests will be admitted each evening, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $60 for adults (age 13+) and $40 for children age 3 to 12 (children 2 and under are free). For more information on upcoming events, tickets and more visit Tweetsie.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina's first theme park, has provided families

with unforgettable Wild West adventures. Visitors enjoy an interactive three-mile journey into the Old West behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive. The park features live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more.

Tweetsie Railroad is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday through October 27th. Regular hours are 10 am to 6 pm, with nightly operations during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $60 for adults, age 13+, $40 for children, ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. There is no charge for parking.

For more information about the 2024 Tweetsie Railroad season, please visit

or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

