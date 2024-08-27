Chijet Motor Company Inc. Announces Receipt Of Two Nasdaq Deficiency Notices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JILIN CITY, China, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, (NASDAQ: CJET) (the“ Company ”), a high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional and new vehicles (“ NEV ”) today announced that, on August 15, 2024, it received two notification letters (the“ Notices ”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock LLC (“ Nasdaq ”) indicating that (i) for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the market value of the Company's listed securities (“ MVLS ”) did not maintain a minimum market value of $50,000,000 (the“ Minimum MVLS Requirement ”) as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A), and (ii) for the preceding 32 consecutive business days, the market value of the Company's publicly held shares (“ MVPHS ”) did not maintain a minimum market value of $15,000,000 (the“ Minimum MVPHS Requirement ”) as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C).



In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 11, 2025, to regain compliance with the Minimum MVLS Requirement. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 11, 2025, to regain compliance with the Minimum MVPHS Requirement. Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) may be achieved if the Company's MVLS closes at $50,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days at any time during the 180-day compliance period, in which case Nasdaq will notify the Company of its compliance and the matter will be closed. Similarly, compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) may be achieved if the Company's MVPHS closes at $15,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days at any time during the 180-day compliance period, in which case Nasdaq will notify the Company of its compliance and the matter will be closed.

If the Company does not regain compliance with both the Minimum MVLS Requirement and the Minimum MVPHS Requirement by February 11, 2025, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the relevant delisting determination to a hearings panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, there can be no assurance, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by Nasdaq to the hearings panel, that such appeal would be successful. In such event, the Company may also seek to apply for a transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market if it meets the requirements for continued listing thereon.

The two Nasdaq Notices will have no immediate effect on the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market or the trading of Company's securities, subject to the Company's compliance with the other continued listing requirements. The Company is presently evaluating potential actions to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in maintaining the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit

