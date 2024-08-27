EANAN achieves new heights with successful drone test flight of Heavy Cargo UAV

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, August 27, 2024: EANAN, a leading innovator in advanced aerial mobility solutions, successfully completed the significant test flight for its model “RIKAZ” Heavy Cargo Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). This marks a major milestone in company’s mission towards commercialising its innovative drone technology, which is poised to revolutionise logistics and transportation in the region.



The EANAN Heavy Cargo Drone underwent testing to evaluate and gain valuable insights into its automated flight controls, navigation systems, the stability of communication systems, ability to handle heavy cargo and the integration of flight operational excellence. The transformative UAV drone can carry a payload of 50kg with its size (3.5m x 1.9m) as well as increase its capacity to 200kg with a flying speed of up to 60 kilometre per hour. Furthermore, it can be charged within 15 minutes at the capacity of 16 kilowatt per hour and have a maximum flying range of 30 kilometre.



These components are essential for ensuring safe and efficient operations in diverse environments. This entails evaluating the UAV’s accuracy in navigation, responsiveness to control inputs, as well as dependability of its autopilot and other autonomous systems.

Ulrich Weckx, CEO at EANAN, stated: “We are proud to have achieved this remarkable milestone, which aligns perfectly with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in urban air mobility by embracing cutting-edge transportation technologies.

Mashaal Al Marzooqi, R&D Director at EANAN, stated: By successfully testing the RIKAZ Heavy Cargo Drone’s communication stability, we have taken a significant step towards comprehending the full potential of UAVs to maintain consistent and secure communication during flight. This is extremely important while managing the UAV’s operations remotely, particularly in complex air traffic environments or when conducting sensitive missions such as delivering emergency or urban cargo supplies.”



The growing eCommerce sector in the Middle East has created a pressing need for faster and more efficient and sustainable delivery solutions. Additionally, the surge for quicker and more affordable logistics and transportation solutions is being driven by government initiatives such as the DEWA R&D Centre and Dubai Future Foundation, which have fostered a thriving ecosystem for drone technology in the region. With its ability to bypass traffic congestion, carry cargo payload and reach remote areas, the EANAN’s Heavy Cargo Drone has the potential to supersede cargo operations, as well as transform logistics and supply chain operations.



EANAN is progressing towards commercialisation by focusing on developing and shifting to a viable model for urban air mobility, in which the EANAN Heavy Cargo Drone is a crucial element. This entails rigorous testing to meet the operational needs and regulatory requirements essential for commercial deployment, particularly in specialised markets such as the UAE, where a high demand for such cutting-edge UAV solutions exists.



EANAN is dedicated to developing a comprehensive fleet of zero-emission aircraft, contributing to achieve Dubai’s vision of a smart and sustainable city. The RIKAZ Heavy Cargo Drone, along with EANAN’s additional GHAITH model, represents the company’s commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of urban air mobility in the UAE.







