REGENXBIO Announces Presentation At The Society For The Study Of Inborn Errors Of Metabolism (SSIEM) 2024 Annual Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced data from its RGX-121 program for the of mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter syndrome, will be shared at the SSIEM 2024 Annual Symposium, taking place in Porto, Portugal from September 3-6, 2024.

Abstract Title: CAMPSIITETM phase I/II/III: Interim clinical update of RGX-121, an investigational gene therapy for treatment of neuronopathic mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II) (PO-205)

Presenter: Roberto Giugliani, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Genetics, UFRGS, Medical Genetics Service, HCPA, Porto Alegre, Brazil

Date/Time:

Wednesday, September 4, 2024; 6:15 p.m. WEST (Western European Summer Time)

