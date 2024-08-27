Urfi Javed To Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Bollywood Celebs; Fashionable Looks
Date
8/27/2024 6:27:52 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) bollywood celebrities never fail to impress with their fashionable choices. From vibrant floral dresses to stunning golden sarees, these celebs showcase a range of gorgeous outfits. Let's explore some of their stylish looks
Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor were spotted in the city. Let's check out their pictures
Shriya Saran wowed in a golden-red silk saree, accessorized with a watch and bangles on one hand, adding a touch of elegance to her appearance
Urfi Javed, known for her bold fashion, looked radiant in a sunflower-adorned floral dress, perfectly capturing the essence of the rainy season
South star Malavika Mohanan exuded royalty in an off-shoulder long gown, complemented by a broad golden bracelet, giving her a princess-like aura
Shilpa Shetty, during her temple visit, opted for a floral print suit paired with a plazo. Her look was elevated by a charming long gold necklace
At a recent event, actress Parvati was seen in a chic printed co-ord set. Her straight open hair and the off-white and baby pink outfit combination added a classy touch
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with her lace embroidered pants, paired with a cotton pink suit and organza dupatta. Her no-makeup look further enhanced her natural beauty
Priyanka Chopra, at an event, chose a pink floral kurta set paired with a black dupatta. This look by PC can serve as inspiration for many
