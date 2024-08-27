Baku, Tashkent Explore New Horizons For Strategic Partnership
Nazrin Abdul
A notable event titled "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New
Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" took place in
Baku, organized jointly by the Center for the Analysis of
International Relations and the Institute of Strategic and
Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports.
The event featured key figures including Eldor Aripov, Director
of the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the
President of Uzbekistan; Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, Uzbekistan's
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan; and
Huseyn Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan.
During his address, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of the
Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies, highlighted the
significance of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Uzbekistan, which
he described as a catalyst for a new phase in bilateral
cooperation. Mustafayev noted that the visit has elevated
governmental interactions and fostered successful economic
collaboration.
He also outlined the progress of the "Central
Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe" green energy corridors project and pointed
out the substantial potential for growth in renewable energy
between the two nations. Furthermore, Mustafayev emphasized the
importance of developing transport links and acknowledged the
valuable experience Central Asian countries can offer in this
transformative phase for the South Caucasus.
