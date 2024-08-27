Adhyatmik Vikas Mission To Host Angel Therapy Course This Weekend In New Delhi
Date
8/27/2024 6:06:01 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Adhyatmik Vikas Mission, a leading provider of healing treatments and Reiki spiritual healing therapy, is excited to announce a special event this weekend: the Angel Therapy Course. The course will be held at the Adhyatmik Vikas Mission center, located at F-33, Top Floor, Ratan Park, New Delhi, 110015.
Angel Therapy is a powerful spiritual healing practice that helps individuals connect with their guardian angels and receive guidance, protection, and healing. This course is perfect for anyone looking to deepen their spiritual awareness and harness the positive energy of angels.
“We are thrilled to offer this unique Angel Therapy course,” said Vikas Duggal, Founder of Adhyatmik Vikas Mission.“Participants will learn how to communicate with angels and use their divine energy to heal and uplift their lives.”
To register for the Angel Therapy Course or learn more, visit reikivikas or contact us at ... or call 9811819633.
About Adhyatmik Vikas Mission
Adhyatmik Vikas Mission is a premier healing center in New Delhi, specializing in Reiki spiritual healing therapy and a variety of other holistic treatments. Located at F-33, Top Floor, Ratan Park, New Delhi, 110015, the mission is dedicated to promoting spiritual and physical well-being through ancient and modern healing practices. For more details, visit reikivikas.
Company :-adhyatmik vikas mission
User :- vikas duggal
Email :-...
Phone :-9811819633
Mobile:- 9811819633
Url :-
MENAFN27082024003198003206ID1108605088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.