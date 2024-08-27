Adhyatmik Vikas Mission To Host Angel Therapy Course This Weekend In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Adhyatmik Vikas Mission, a leading provider of healing treatments and Reiki spiritual healing therapy, is excited to announce a special event this weekend: the Angel Therapy Course. The course will be held at the Adhyatmik Vikas Mission center, located at F-33, Top Floor, Ratan Park, New Delhi, 110015.



Angel Therapy is a powerful spiritual healing practice that helps individuals connect with their guardian angels and receive guidance, protection, and healing. This course is perfect for anyone looking to deepen their spiritual awareness and harness the positive of angels.



“We are thrilled to offer this unique Angel Therapy course,” said Vikas Duggal, Founder of Adhyatmik Vikas Mission.“Participants will learn how to communicate with angels and use their divine energy to heal and uplift their lives.”



To register for the Angel Therapy Course or learn more, visit reikivikas or contact us at ... or call 9811819633.



About Adhyatmik Vikas Mission

Adhyatmik Vikas Mission is a premier healing center in New Delhi, specializing in Reiki spiritual healing therapy and a variety of other holistic treatments. Located at F-33, Top Floor, Ratan Park, New Delhi, 110015, the mission is dedicated to promoting spiritual and physical well-being through ancient and modern healing practices. For more details, visit reikivikas.

