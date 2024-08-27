Netanyahu promises additional ‘surprising blows’ towards Hezbollah

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has declared that the recent preemptive strikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon are just the beginning of Israel’s military response. Following a significant operation by the Israeli Air Force, Netanyahu warned that further “surprising blows” are forthcoming as part of Israel’s ongoing strategy against the Lebanon-based militia.



On Sunday, Israel launched an extensive aerial assault involving around 100 fighter jets. These preemptive strikes targeted thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, a move Israeli officials justified by an imminent threat of attack from the militia. The strikes came in response to escalating tensions and Hezbollah's subsequent retaliation. The Islamic paramilitary group had fired hundreds of rockets into Israel following the death of its senior commander, Fouad Shukr, who was killed in an earlier Israeli airstrike on Beirut.



Netanyahu addressed a government meeting on Sunday, emphasizing that the recent military actions are not the end of the conflict. He asserted that Israel’s strategy includes delivering further impactful strikes against Hezbollah. He highlighted that the recent elimination of Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Fuad Shukr, and the thwarting of the militia’s attack plans are part of a broader effort to secure Israel’s northern border and ensure the safety of its citizens.



Israeli media reports have suggested that while United States intelligence played a role in identifying the threat and aiding Israel’s defensive measures, the United States was not directly involved in the operations.



In response to Israel’s actions, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared that the first phase of their retaliation had been “successfully completed.” Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah would review the outcomes of their strikes and reserved the right to escalate their response if necessary.



Adding to the regional tension, a United States aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, signaling heightened United States military presence and support in the area. This move further complicates the already volatile situation, indicating a potentially broader international involvement in the conflict.



The ongoing exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah underscore a deepening regional crisis, with both sides preparing for continued confrontation. Netanyahu’s promises of additional military actions and Hezbollah’s readiness to respond reflect the high stakes and the uncertain future of the conflict in the region.

