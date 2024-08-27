Azerbaijan's Air Force Holds Live-Fire Exercise
Helicopter units of Azerbaijan Air Force hold live-fire exercise
under the training plan for 2024, Azernews
reports.
Prior to the flight, the tasks were specified on the map, the
target report was made and the safety rules were communicated to
the personnel.
According to the plan, Helicopter units made flights from the
base airfield in a group and accomplished the tasks on destroying
the surface targets of the imaginary enemy at the training
range.
The tasks focused on improving the combat capabilities of the
helicopter crews were successfully accomplished.
