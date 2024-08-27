عربي


Azerbaijan's Air Force Holds Live-Fire Exercise

8/27/2024 5:17:36 AM

8/27/2024 5:17:36 AM

Fatima Latifova

Helicopter units of Azerbaijan Air Force hold live-fire exercise under the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

Prior to the flight, the tasks were specified on the map, the target report was made and the safety rules were communicated to the personnel.

According to the plan, Helicopter units made flights from the base airfield in a group and accomplished the tasks on destroying the surface targets of the imaginary enemy at the training range.

The tasks focused on improving the combat capabilities of the helicopter crews were successfully accomplished.

AzerNews

