Y Chromosome's Slow Disappearance: Are We Heading Towards A World Without Men?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Y chromosome, a small but crucial part of human DNA, plays a vital role in determining the sex of babies in humans and other mammals. However, scientists have found that the Y chromosome is slowly deteriorating and could disappear entirely in a few million years. This raises concerns about the future of human reproduction and the potential extinction of our species unless new mechanisms evolve to take over this critical function.

How the Y chromosome determines sex:

In humans, the sex of a baby is determined by the presence or absence of the Y chromosome. Females have two X chromosomes, while males have one X and one Y chromosome. Despite its small size-containing only about 55 genes compared to the X chromosome's 900-the Y chromosome carries a gene called SRY (sex-determining region on the Y), which triggers the development of male characteristics in an embryo.

Around 12 weeks into pregnancy, the SRY gene activates other genes that lead to the formation of testes, which then produce male hormones to ensure the baby develops as male.

The disappearing Y chromosome:

The Y chromosome has been shrinking over millions of years, losing most of its active genes. This degeneration has led scientists to predict that the Y chromosome might disappear within 11 million years.

The concern is that without the Y chromosome, the genetic trigger for male development would vanish, potentially leading to the extinction of humans if no new sex-determining mechanism evolves.

Rodents without a Y chromosome:

Interestingly, some rodent species have already lost their Y chromosome and yet continue to thrive. For example, the mole voles of Eastern Europe and the spiny rats of Japan have lost both the Y chromosome and the SRY gene. These rodents have adapted by relocating most Y-linked genes to other chromosomes. However, it was unclear how they determined sex without the SRY gene until 2022, when researchers identified a small duplication near the SOX9 gene on chromosome 3 in spiny rats.

This duplication may act as a new sex-determining switch, indicating that while the Y chromosome may disappear, a new system could evolve to take its place.

What this means for humanity:

The potential disappearance of the Y chromosome raises important questions about the future of human reproduction. Unlike some reptiles that can reproduce without males, humans require both sperm and eggs, meaning men are essential for reproduction.

If the Y chromosome vanishes, it could lead to human extinction unless a new sex-determining gene evolves. However, the adaptability seen in certain rodent species suggests that evolution could provide a solution.