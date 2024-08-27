Iran loads, unloads more than 94M tons of commodities at ports in 5 months

(MENAFN) According to the latest data from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), a total of approximately 94,284,476 tons of goods were processed at Iran's ports during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to August 21). This substantial volume includes both oil and non-oil products, with specific figures highlighting the scale of operations. Over this period, more than 10.964 million tons of oil products and over 21.291 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at Iranian ports. Conversely, the loading figures revealed that 32.132 million tons of oil products and 29.896 million tons of non-oil goods were handled.



In total, during the mentioned five months, Iranian ports saw the unloading of over 32.255 million tons of combined oil and non-oil goods and the loading of more than 62.029 million tons. The container sector also experienced growth, with 1,079,516 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) processed, marking a 4 percent increase compared to the 1,052,590 TEUs handled in the same period last year.



Amidst ongoing U.S. unilateral sanctions impacting Iran’s economy, the role of the country’s ports has become increasingly vital for exports and imports. This significance has prompted the government to prioritize the development of port infrastructure and to encourage investment to support these facilities. Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has outlined numerous projects aimed at enhancing the country's ports, with a goal to double their capacity within five years.



To support this ambitious development plan, the PMO is targeting an investment of 300 trillion rials (approximately USD600 million) from the private sector by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025. This investment is intended to improve the infrastructure and operational capabilities of Iran’s ports. Earlier this month, PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei reported that the organization has already attracted nearly USD1.7 billion in both domestic and foreign investments over recent years, with 620 trillion rials (around USD1.24 billion) of domestic investment and USD470 million of foreign investment contributing to the port and maritime sector’s growth.

