Confidence in Türkiye’s retail trade, construction sectors shows positive trends

(MENAFN) In August, confidence in Türkiye’s retail trade and construction sectors showed positive trends, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The retail trade confidence index rose by 0.8 percent, reaching 107.9. This increase suggests that retailers are feeling more optimistic about their business prospects compared to the previous month. Similarly, the construction sector experienced a confidence boost, with its index improving by 1.1 percent to 88. While this indicates a more favorable outlook within the construction industry, the index remains below the neutral level of 100, reflecting cautious optimism rather than strong confidence.



Conversely, the services sector saw a decline in confidence. The services sub-index decreased by 2 percent from the previous month, falling to 111.8. This drop indicates a reduction in optimism among service sector professionals, diverging from the positive trends observed in the retail and construction sectors. The decrease highlights some challenges or concerns within the services sector that are impacting overall sentiment.



The confidence indices are derived from monthly surveys and are measured on a scale from 0 to 200. An index value above 100 signifies an optimistic outlook, while a value below 100 indicates a pessimistic view. The August data illustrates that while there is improved confidence in the retail and construction sectors, the services sector has experienced a decline in optimism.



Overall, the mixed signals from these indices reflect varying economic sentiments across different sectors of Türkiye’s economy. The increased confidence in retail and construction sectors suggests areas of growth and optimism, while the decrease in the services sector highlights potential challenges that need to be addressed to balance overall economic sentiment.

MENAFN27082024000045015839ID1108604383