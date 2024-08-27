Iran To Deport 'Illegal' Migrants By Year-End

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iran's new Interior Minister, Iskandar Momeni, stated on Monday that addressing the issue of“foreign nationals” is one of his top priorities.

Momeni noted that“unauthorized foreigners” must leave Iran by the end of March 2025.

According to the newspaper Entekhab, in response to a question about the Iranian border commander's announcement that undocumented migrants must leave by the end of March 2025, Momeni said,“This issue is in progress, and we are following up on it.”

On August 13, Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Iran's border commander, emphasized in a press conference that the policy of expelling undocumented migrants by the end of this solar year is being implemented.

He also urged Iranian border residents to cooperate in maintaining the borders. He added,“This measure is what our people want, and it must be implemented to ensure the country's security.”

On August 12, the Taliban's Ministry of Refugees reported that over 1.8 million people have returned to Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan, and other countries in the past year.

The ongoing pressure on undocumented migrants in Iran reflects a broader humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan refugees. The policy of expulsion has heightened the urgency for displaced individuals, who face an increasingly precarious situation in their host countries.

In the midst of this crisis, Afghan refugees in Iran are grappling with severe challenges, including limited access to basic services and mounting uncertainty about their futures.

As conditions in Afghanistan remain dire, these refugees are caught between the pressures of their current host nation and the instability of their homeland. The international community's response and support for these vulnerable populations are critical to alleviating their suffering and addressing the broader implications of the humanitarian crisis.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram