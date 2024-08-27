عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev Meets New Zealand Deputy PM

Azerbaijan's COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev Meets New Zealand Deputy PM


8/27/2024 3:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and designated President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, met with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters, Azernews reports citing the official "X account" of COP29.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening joint efforts to build resilience in communities affected by climate change.

It should be noted that COP29, the 29th conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is an international climate summit where countries gather to discuss and negotiate actions to address global climate change. Scheduled for 2024, COP29 will focus on advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and mobilizing climate finance. The conference will bring together world leaders, environmental organizations, and experts to forge agreements and strategies aimed at mitigating climate change and enhancing global sustainability efforts.

MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108604240


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search