Azerbaijan's COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev Meets New Zealand Deputy PM

Azerbaijan's of Ecology and Natural Resources, and designated President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, met with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters, Azernews reports citing the official "X account" of COP29.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening joint efforts to build resilience in communities affected by climate change.

It should be noted that COP29, the 29th of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is an international climate summit where countries gather to discuss and negotiate actions to address global climate change. Scheduled for 2024, COP29 will focus on advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and mobilizing climate finance. The conference will bring together world leaders, environmental organizations, and experts to forge agreements and strategies aimed at mitigating climate change and enhancing global sustainability efforts.