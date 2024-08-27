Azerbaijan's COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev Meets New Zealand Deputy PM
Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and
designated President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, met with New
Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters,
Azernews reports citing the official "X account"
of COP29.
During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening joint
efforts to build resilience in communities affected by climate
change.
It should be noted that COP29, the 29th conference of the
Parties to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC), is an international climate summit where countries
gather to discuss and negotiate actions to address global climate
change. Scheduled for 2024, COP29 will focus on advancing the goals
of the Paris Agreement, including reducing greenhouse gas
emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and mobilizing climate
finance. The conference will bring together world leaders,
environmental organizations, and experts to forge agreements and
strategies aimed at mitigating climate change and enhancing global
sustainability efforts.
