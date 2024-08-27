عربي


Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visits Bibiheybet Shrine Complex

Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visits Bibiheybet Shrine Complex


8/27/2024 3:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the Bibiheybet Shrine Complex on August 26, Azernews reports.

Bibiheybet, a relic from the 7th century, is the resting place of four descendants of the Prophet.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members attended the reopening of the Bibiheybət complex in 2008, following its major renovation.

AzerNews

