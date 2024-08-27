Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visits Bibiheybet Shrine Complex
8/27/2024 3:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla
Aliyeva visited the Bibiheybet Shrine Complex on August 26,
Azernews reports.
Bibiheybet, a relic from the 7th century, is the resting place
of four descendants of the Prophet.
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family
members attended the reopening of the Bibiheybət complex in 2008,
following its major renovation.
