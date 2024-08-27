Niharika Konidela Says 'Bench Life' Captures The Experience Of Being On Corporate Bench

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Niharika Konidela, the niece of the Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, has shared that her Telugu original series 'Bench Life' delves into the experience of employees on a corporate bench.

In multinational corporations who work for other clients, the employees after completing a project often spend their time on bench until the next project arrives.

The series offers a fresh, hilarious take on the often stressful world of corporate grind. It is directed by Manasa Sharma, the show talks about discovering new passions and finding purpose in the most unexpected places. It features a perfect blend of laughter, heart, and a unique perspective on contemporary work culture in India.

Niharika Konidela, the producer of 'Bench Life', shared,“We wanted to create a show that captures the unique experience of being on the corporate bench. It's a place where employees often feel lost and uncertain”.

She further mentioned,“But through Balu, Meenakshi, Isha, Ravi and his friends, we hope to show that even in the most unexpected circumstances, there are opportunities for growth and fulfilment. Bench Life is a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness”.

Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother, Varun Tej, and cousins, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Arjun are also actors in Telugu cinema

The series boasts a stellar ensemble of actors like Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, Akanksha Singh, Charan Peri along with veteran actors, including Rajendra Prasad, Tulasi, and Tanikella Bharani, who add depth and humour to the story.

The music for the series is composed by P.K. Dandi and cinematography is handled by Danush Bhaskar.

Produced by Niharika Konidela on Pink Elephant Pictures, 'Bench Life' is set to stream from September 12 on Sony LIV.