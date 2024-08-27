At 89, A Man Earned A Ph.D. In Physics To Fulfill His Childhood Dream

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Manfred Steiner had a successful and productive career as a doctor, helping generations of medical students learn about hematology. But all along, he had a nagging feeling he should be doing something else: studying physics.

At age 89, he has at long last satisfied that fantasy, procuring his Ph.D. in Physics from Brown University.

“It's my third doctorate, but this one I really cherish a lot. That I made it - and made it at this age,” said Steiner, who is weeks from turning 90, in an interview with NPR.

“When I was a medical student in the early '50s, I used to sneak into the physical institute, which was very close by the medical school,” he said,“and listen to some talks there because I was so interested in quantum physics, particularly quantum physics, the new stuff at that time.”

“I am really on top of the world,” Steiner said.”I always had this dream: Gee, someday I would like to become a physicist”.

When asked what it was about physics that he enjoyed, Steiner replied quickly: precision



ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram