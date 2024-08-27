Kangana Ranaut's 6 Most Controversial Statements That SHOCKED The Nation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken nature. Recently, she claimed that rape and murder occurred during the farmers' protest, a statement from which the BJP has distanced itself. This is not the first time Ranaut has been embroiled in controversy for her remarks. Here are six of her most controversial statements.

When: November 2021

Kangana Ranaut stated that India gained 'real independence' in 2014 when Narendra Modi's government came to power. She referred to the country's 1947 independence as 'begging,' sparking outrage from the Congress party, which demanded an apology.

When: February 2021

Responding to a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA who called her a dancer, Ranaut retorted, 'I am not Deepika, Katrina, or Alia. I am the one who has not done item numbers, refused to work with big stars like Khans. I am a Rajput, who breaks bones, not her waist.'

When: January 2021

Outraged by the alleged disrespect shown to Hindu deities in the web series 'Tandav,' Ranaut shared a post stating, 'Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Shishupal. First peace, then revolution. Now is the time to behead them. Jai Shri Krishna.'

When: September 2020

Accusing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her against returning to Mumbai, Ranaut wrote, 'The Shiv Sena leader has threatened me not to return to Mumbai. Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) to me now.'

When: March 2019

After the Pulwama attack, when actress Shabana Azmi was scheduled to visit Pakistan for a performance, Ranaut said, 'People like Shabana Azmi are with the 'tukde-tukde gang.' When Pakistani artists have been banned after the Uri attack, why do they need to go to Pakistan?'

When: October 2023

Amidst the nepotism and insider-outsider debate in Bollywood following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ranaut, in an interview, called Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses.' She later clarified, 'No matter how hard they try, they will never be considered equal to Alia or Ananya.'