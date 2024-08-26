Some 1,872 Companies In Ukraine Have Wage Arrears Opendatabot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of early August 2024, a total of 1,872 companies in Ukraine had wage arrears.

The relevant statement was made by Opendatabot , referring to the data from the Ukrainian Justice Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over 34,000 wage arrears were registered as of August 6, 2024, according to the data from the Ukrainian Justice Ministry. About 2,000 companies turned out to be debtors,” the report states.

According to the analytical data, most companies with wage arrears were recorded in the Sumy region (5,600 proceedings, or 16.4% of the total number). The city of Kyiv was ranked second with 3,400 wage arrears (9.8%), followed by the Dnipropetrovsk region with 2,200 wage arrears (6.6%).

As for the legal organizational form, most entities with wage arrears were state enterprises and joint-stock companies (over 11,000 and 9,000 proceedings, i.e. 33.8% and 28.8% respectively). Limited liability companies took third place with 4,900 proceedings, or 14.2%.

With the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, the number of new proceedings related to wage arrears reduced by 29%. However, this year the number of new proceedings has already increased by 7.1% compared to 2023.

A reminder that, in January-June 2024, more than 18,000 new entities were established across Ukraine, with most of them being limited liability companies.