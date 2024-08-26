Danish Diplomacy Leaves Sahel, Embraces Rwanda, Senegal, And Tunisia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 26, 2024, Denmark announced a significant shift in its strategy in Africa, including the closure of its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso.



This move comes in response to the instability driven by military coups in these countries. According to Danish officials, these events have considerably constrained their operational capabilities in the Sahel region.



Instead, Denmark plans to open new diplomatic missions in Senegal, Tunisia, and Rwanda. These changes reflect a broader strategic realignment as Denmark aims to fortify its presence across the continent.



The Danish government will also increase the diplomatic staff in its embassies in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana.



In the wake of shutting its embassies in Bamako and Ouagadougou, Denmark will appoint a special representative. This representative will oversee matters in the African Great Lakes and Sahel region.







This adjustment underscores the shifting geopolitical dynamics. Mali and Burkina Faso are increasingly turning to Russia and its affiliated Wagner mercenary group for support after their military takeovers in 2020 and 2022.



Earlier this month, the deteriorating relations between Mali and European nations were highlighted when Mali's military junta expelled the Swedish ambassador.



This action followed critical remarks from a Swedish minister about Mali's engagements with Russia.

Denmark's Strategic Shift

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Danish Foreign Minister, emphasized that this recalibration of diplomatic focus is part of Denmark's and the European Union 's strategy to become Africa's "preferred partner."



This initiative comes at a time when African nations are contemplating their geopolitical alignment. They are potentially shifting towards Eastern powers like China and Russia.



Denmark's revised strategy is not just about diplomatic presence but also extends to trade and development initiatives.



The Danish government has committed to significant investment in the region, earmarking one billion kroner (approximately €134 million) for new bilateral water projects across Africa.



It plans to allocate 425 million kroner in 2025 alone. This strategic pivot reflects Denmark's efforts to offer an appealing alternative to the rising influence of non-Western powers in Africa.



It also aims to assert Denmark as a stable and reliable partner amid growing geopolitical competition on the continent.

