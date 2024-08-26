Canada: Trudeau Govt Reducing Number Of Low-Wage, Temporary Foreign Workers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a bid to boost the Canadian labour and economy, Prime Justin Trudeau on Monday said his was reducing the number of low-wage and temporary foreign workers in the country.

He also said that now is the time for Canadian businesses to invest in domestic workers and youth.

In a post on social X (formerly Twitter), PM Justin Trudeau said:“We're reducing the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada. The labour market has changed. Now is the time for our businesses to invest in Canadian workers and youth.”

In another major announcement, Trudeau said 100 per cent tariffs would be imposed on Chinese electric car imports.

This move matches US measures seeking to fend off a flood of Chinese state-subsidised cars into North America.





In recent months, the United States and the European Union imposed tariffs of 100 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

China is one of the world's largest exporters of EVs.

Chinese firms can sell EVs for as little as USD 12,000. China's solar cell plants and steel and aluminium mills have enough capacity to meet much of the world's demand.

Trudeau also announced a 25 per cent surtax on imports of steel and aluminium products from China.

He also said that Chinese EV overproduction and hefty state subsidies for its auto sector“requires us to take action”.

“Actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace.”

“Unless we want to get in a race to the bottom, we have to stand up, and that's what we're doing,” he added.

In a statement, the Canadian government called the tariffs a response to“this extraordinary threat”.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada will also launch a 30-day consultation about possible tariffs on Chinese batteries, battery parts, semiconductors, critical minerals, metals and solar panels.

“China has an intentional state-directed policy of overcapacity and oversupply designed to cripple our own industry,” Freeland said.