Restoration Of Energy Sector After Shelling: Zelensky Held Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Security Council, in particular, he heard information about the situation in the sector after a massive Russian missile and drone strike.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the President's Telegram .

“The situation. Restoration of the energy sector after one of the largest Russian attacks. At least 127 missiles and 109 drones. Reports from Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Ihor Klymenko, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi,” the message reads.

As noted, the officials reported to the President on each region, analyzed the effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems, mobile fire groups, and engineering defense. Following the meeting, the relevant decisions were made.

It is reported that the affected facilities are undergoing consequence elimination, repair, and demining activities.

In addition, the President heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the defense of Pokrovsk. As a result, a decision was made to further strengthen this area.

As a reminder, on Monday, August 26, Russia fired more than a hundred missiles and about 100 Shaheds at Ukraine. The attack killed 5 people and injured 47 . During the air raid, explosions were heard almost all over Ukraine, and there were dead and wounded. Damage to energy facilities was reported in several regions.

Photo: OP